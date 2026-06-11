Alarm raised as machete-wielding thugs move around on motorbikes attacking residents in Embakasi - VIDEOs capture victims of the violent attacks







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Residents of Embakasi have raised concerns over a surge in violent attacks being carried out by a group of machete-wielding thugs who move around on motorbikes at night, targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

According to reports from the area, the attackers have been ambushing pedestrians and robbing them of their valuables before fleeing the scene.

In one of the latest incidents, a woman and a man were attacked while walking home at night.

The victims were cornered by the gang and subjected to a violent robbery.

Videos shared on social media show concerned residents rushing to assist the injured victims moments after the attacks.

The two victims were left with injuries following the attack, while the suspects escaped into the darkness after making away with stolen items.

The incidents have sparked fear among residents, many of whom say they no longer feel safe moving around at night.

Locals are now calling on security agencies to intensify patrols and take decisive action against the criminal gangs operating in the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST