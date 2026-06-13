Siezi Lea Bwana Ya Wenyewe - DRAMA as a SIDE CHICK chases a married man away from her house for neglecting his wife and kids (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A Side Chick recorded a dramatic video chasing away a married man for neglecting his wife and children and shared it on social media, sparking massive reactions among netizens.

The man had abandoned his family and camped at his side chick’s residence, where he had been staying for some time.

However, things took an unexpected turn after the lady grew frustrated with his conduct and decided to send him back to his family.

In the video, the Side Chick is seen packing the man’s clothes and ordering him to return to his wife and children.

She accuses him of neglecting his parental responsibilities and leaving his wife to struggle alone while raising their kids.

She further laments that the man had even blocked his wife, making it difficult for her to reach him despite being left to shoulder the burden of caring for their children on her own.

“Why did you block your wife?” she is heard asking as the man pleads with her to give him more time, claiming that he was sick and needed a place to stay.

However, the lady remained unmoved by his pleas and insisted that he must leave her house and go back to his family, maintaining that she cannot continue accommodating a man who has abandoned his wife and children.

Watch the video>>> below

Siezi Lea Bwana Ya Wenyewe - DRAMA as a SIDE CHICK chases a married man away from her house for neglecting his wife and kids pic.twitter.com/OKtxoSRehD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST