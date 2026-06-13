CONFESSION! A beautiful KIKUYU LADY reveals shocking things her father used to do to her while growing up (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A lady has shocked social media users after revealing the painful things her father did to her during her childhood.

Speaking in an emotional video posted on TikTok, the lady narrated her painful childhood memories, revealing that she felt her father did not treat her well and often made her feel unwanted.

She claims that while her other siblings received what she describes as better treatment and attention, she was made to feel less valued within the family, something that deeply affected her growing up.

Among the things she alleges her father did to her include plucking her teeth using pliers, refusing to pay for her school trips, beating her up, and subjecting her to other harsh treatment, which she describes as deeply traumatic.

Listen to her confession>>> below

I’ve listened to this and it’s one of the most disturbing, heartbreaking and depressing video you could come across. It’s hard to comprehend how a father could do something like this to his own daughter. Some deserve actual death sentence. pic.twitter.com/FKg5OR83UP — Thuranira (@Thuranira_1) June 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST