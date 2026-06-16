Show of luxury as the daughter of Rift Valley billionaire, GEORGE KILI, was laid to rest - All is vanity (20 PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A cloud of grief engulfed the family of prominent Uasin Gishu businessman and commercial farmer, George Kili, as they laid their daughter, June Chebet Kili, to rest in an emotional ceremony attended by relatives, friends and mourners from across the country.

Chebet, a Kenyan student pursuing her studies in Australia, passed away on June 1st, 2026, while receiving treatment at Calvary Mater Hospital in Newcastle, New South Wales.

Her death sent shockwaves through her family and the wider community, with many describing her as a bright and promising young woman whose life was cut tragically short.

The loss is particularly painful for the Kili family as it comes barely 18 months after the death of Chebet’s brother, Rodney Kili, who lost his life in a farm accident in October 2024.

The family is now mourning two children within a relatively short period, a tragedy that has touched many Kenyans.

The burial ceremony was marked by emotional scenes as mourners struggled to come to terms with the loss of the young woman.

Despite the family's wealth and status, the occasion served as a poignant reminder that grief spares no one.

A convoy led by the hearse carrying her remains made its way to the burial venue, accompanied by several black SUVs decorated with flowers in a show of love and respect.

The procession drew attention from mourners and members of the public who had gathered to witness the final journey of the young woman.

Photos from the ceremony captured the somber mood, with mourners gathered around the beautifully prepared gravesite as they laid flowers and offered prayers before her final send-off.

Family members were visibly emotional as they bid farewell to a daughter, sister and friend whose life ended far too soon.

See photos of the burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST