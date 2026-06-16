Flashy LUO man branded a SIMP as he spoils his girlfriend with money and expensive liquor in a Nairobi Club, leaving heads turning (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A flashy Luo man was captured on camera flexing his financial muscles at a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi, where he splashed money and expensive liquor on his girlfriend.

In the video, the man is seen holding bundles of cash and walking towards his girlfriend as music plays loudly in the background.

He then splashes the notes on his girlfriend and gets affectionate with her as some revelers record the moment, drawing attention from other club-goers.

A section of social media users branded him a “simp” for what they described as over-the-top spending on an “average” lady, while others defended him, saying he was simply enjoying his money and showing love in his own way.

Watch the video>>> below

Flashy LUO man spoils his girlfriend with money and expensive liquor in a Nairobi Club pic.twitter.com/FFjEfJTH6l — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST