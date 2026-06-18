SHOCKER! See what this MZUNGU man called DEAN did in Diani and bribed police for protection! Has Kenya become a safe hub for criminals?







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Serious allegations have emerged against a 59-year-old New Zealand national identified as Dean, who is said to be residing in Diani on a tourist visa.

According to a social media user, Dean is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable teenage girl in 2023 after reportedly finding her in need of food and shelter.

The teenager later became pregnant and remained under his control for approximately 18 months while living in fear.

She managed to leave in July 2025 after seeking assistance from well-wishers.

The social media user further alleges that Dean has continued to harass the young woman and has been using his influence to obtain protection from local authorities and officials within the Children’s Department.

The whistleblower, who shared the allegations online, has vowed to help the young woman pursue justice and ensure she remains protected from what she describes as a predatory foreign national.

Read her full post below

The Kenyan DAILY POST