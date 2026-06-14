SHOCK as MOSES KURIA sends goons to do the unthinkable to Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, for criticizing RUTO - His brother ALOISE KINYANJUI exposes







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has been accused by his brother, Aloise Kinyanjui, of plotting evil against Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, over her criticism of President William Ruto's administration.

According to Aloise, a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kuria used rogue state agencies to track Wa Kirumba’s phone before sending goons to target her.

Aloise further claimed that the individuals who had been assigned the mission later turned against Kuria and alerted the radio presenter about the purported scheme.

In his remarks, Aloise challenged his brother to confront him directly instead of using state agencies and other individuals to settle political scores.

Kuria and his brother, Aloise Kinyanjui, are known to have a strained relationship despite being blood brothers.

Their differences have been evident in recent months, with Kuria notably absent from his brother’s dowry ceremony a few months ago, underscoring the deep rift between the two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST