





Sunday, June 14, 2026 - A group of flamboyant businessmen, who accompanied Sonko, left locals stunned after arriving in a fleet of high-end luxury vehicles while heading to a ceremony.

The convoy, which cruised through a sleepy town, featured an impressive collection of expensive German machines, including several Range Rovers and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.

Residents lined the streets and watched in amazement as the flashy vehicles made their way through the town, with many stopping to catch a glimpse of the eye-catching convoy.

Watch the video>>> below

SONKO and his ‘Big Boys’ break necks as they drive through a sleepy town in a fleet of high-end guzzlers while heading to a function - Money is good pic.twitter.com/23PFa3KcLr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST