SHOCK as it emerges that former President DANIEL MOI’s grandson, COLLINS KIBET, has been roaming in the streets of Nakuru looking mentally disturbed

Sunday, June 21, 2026
- Collins Kibet, the grandson of former President Daniel arap Moi, has
reportedly been seen roaming in the streets of Nakuru amid claims that he is
struggling with mental health challenges.
A photo circulating on social media shows Kibet appearing
unkempt and malnourished, a stark contrast to the privilege associated with his
late grandfather’s powerful political legacy.
Kibet has previously been in the public spotlight due to
ongoing legal and financial challenges.
He has faced multiple stints in civil jail as well as arrest
warrants over failure to pay child support and maintain his children.
In earlier court appearances, Kibet has been seen
emotionally overwhelmed, stating that he has been jobless, unwell and at times
homeless.
He has also alleged that he was dispossessed of inheritance
and land by close family members.
See the trending photo
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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