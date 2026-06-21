SHOCK as it emerges that former President DANIEL MOI’s grandson, COLLINS KIBET, has been roaming in the streets of Nakuru looking mentally disturbed







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Collins Kibet, the grandson of former President Daniel arap Moi, has reportedly been seen roaming in the streets of Nakuru amid claims that he is struggling with mental health challenges.

A photo circulating on social media shows Kibet appearing unkempt and malnourished, a stark contrast to the privilege associated with his late grandfather’s powerful political legacy.

Kibet has previously been in the public spotlight due to ongoing legal and financial challenges.

He has faced multiple stints in civil jail as well as arrest warrants over failure to pay child support and maintain his children.

In earlier court appearances, Kibet has been seen emotionally overwhelmed, stating that he has been jobless, unwell and at times homeless.

He has also alleged that he was dispossessed of inheritance and land by close family members.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST