Controversial lawyer, GEORGE WAJACKOYAH, reveals shocking survival tactic when he was studying in UK - “I didn’t have money to pay fees” (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 21. 2026 - Controversial lawyer and politician, George Wajackoyah, has opened up on shocking student survival tactics in the UK, revealing how financial hardship shaped his views on regulation and social justice.
Speaking on the Mic Cheque Podcast hosted by
Chaxy, Wajackoyah recalled struggling to pay tuition during his university
years abroad.
“That is a way of making a living. I was a university student, and
I didn’t have the money to pay fees,” he said.
He explained that he and Nigerian peers devised
unconventional ventures to survive.
“We decided on how we were going to survive. Survival of the
fittest. We opened up a business to do what we could do to survive.”
He also shared a personal anecdote about reconnecting years
later with a Polish student leader from that period, who eventually became
Poland’s Minister of Education.
Wajackoyah used the conversation to advocate for regulation
of ‘red light industry’, arguing that many women join the industry to support
families.
“I hate calling people pr0st!tut3s. Those are mothers,”
he emphasized, urging society to stop stigmatizing them.
He added: “Let’s protect this industry. Let’s open proper
processes, let people do business, and let’s train them and provide proper care
for them.”
The outspoken lawyer also reiterated his long-held position
on legalising cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes. “Just
like I’m saying for weed, we commercialise weed for industrial purposes and
health purposes,” he noted.
Watch the video>>> below
Controversial lawyer, GEORGE WAJACKOYAH, reveals shocking survival tactic when he was studying in UK pic.twitter.com/TcR7WxanVP— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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