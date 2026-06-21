Controversial lawyer, GEORGE WAJACKOYAH, reveals shocking survival tactic when he was studying in UK - “I didn’t have money to pay fees” (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 21. 2026 - Controversial lawyer and politician, George Wajackoyah, has opened up on shocking student survival tactics in the UK, revealing how financial hardship shaped his views on regulation and social justice.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque Podcast hosted by Chaxy, Wajackoyah recalled struggling to pay tuition during his university years abroad.

“That is a way of making a living. I was a university student, and I didn’t have the money to pay fees,” he said.

He explained that he and Nigerian peers devised unconventional ventures to survive.

“We decided on how we were going to survive. Survival of the fittest. We opened up a business to do what we could do to survive.”

He also shared a personal anecdote about reconnecting years later with a Polish student leader from that period, who eventually became Poland’s Minister of Education.

Wajackoyah used the conversation to advocate for regulation of ‘red light industry’, arguing that many women join the industry to support families.

“I hate calling people pr0st!tut3s. Those are mothers,” he emphasized, urging society to stop stigmatizing them.

He added: “Let’s protect this industry. Let’s open proper processes, let people do business, and let’s train them and provide proper care for them.”

The outspoken lawyer also reiterated his long-held position on legalising cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes. “Just like I’m saying for weed, we commercialise weed for industrial purposes and health purposes,” he noted.

Watch the video>>> below

Controversial lawyer, GEORGE WAJACKOYAH, reveals shocking survival tactic when he was studying in UK pic.twitter.com/TcR7WxanVP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST