“Hope Huyo Kijana Wa GLE Atakupenda Kuniliko Na Mtoto Wangu” - A broke young man cries out after his baby mama dumped him for a rich man (PHOTO)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A young Kenyan man has taken to social media to express his heartbreak after his baby mama left him for a wealthier man.

In an emotional post, the man shared a past photo of himself with his baby mama and their child, accusing her of never genuinely loving him.

According to him, his former partner is currently in a relationship with a financially stable man who reportedly drives a Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The heartbroken man used the post to vent his frustrations, suggesting that his financial status may have contributed to the breakup.

“Thank you for your fake love. Hope huyo kijana wa GLE atakupenda kuniliko na mtoto wangu,” he wrote.

His post has since sparked reactions on social media, with some users sympathizing with his situation while others urged him to focus on co-parenting and moving on with his life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST