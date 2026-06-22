Wewe Ni Chiwawa - Pastor KANYARI attacks his ex-wife’s husband, TASH, and says he has manipulated his kids to hate close friends and family members! Vows to deal with him ruthlessly (VIDEO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - Controversial city preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari, has publicly lashed out at Tash Gitau, the husband of his late ex-wife, accusing him of manipulating his children and turning them against close friends and family members.

Speaking during a church service, an emotional Kanyari claimed that his children have become distant from people who were once close to them, alleging that Tash has influenced their behavior.

“He has manipulated my kids. They don’t want to communicate with close friends and family members. They follow whatever he tells them,” Kanyari lamented.

The preacher further alleged that after the death of his ex-wife, Tash blocked him when he sought custody of the children.

Kanyari claimed that he has made several attempts to seek assistance from authorities, including reporting the matter at Kiambu Police Station, but has not received the help he expected.

According to him, officers told him they were constrained by instructions from influential individuals.

“Polisi wanasema wanaogopa watu fulani,” he claimed.

Kanyari also stated that he has been solely responsible for paying school fees for his children at Woodcreek International School, alleging that Tash does not contribute financially to their education.

“I want my kids. I am going to deal with this man ruthlessly,” Kanyari declared during the service.

Ni kama kanyari amesema kufa makanga kufa dereva



Tash kwa nini unakatalia watoto wa wenyewe... pic.twitter.com/hhyxl4otgf — Mary Kathomi (@MaryK2022) June 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST