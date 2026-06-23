BEN 10 causes a stir at JKIA after hiring dancers to welcome his Mzungu MUMAMA - ‘Sharp Boy’ anataka Kutoka block (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - A thoughtful young Kenyan man has set social media abuzz after organizing a special surprise welcome for his Mzungu partner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
In the viral video, the man is seen walking hand in hand
with the woman moments after her arrival before surprising her with a group of
dancers who had been waiting to receive her.
He then joined the dancers as they entertained her to a
popular love song playing in the background, creating a heartwarming and
memorable moment.
Clearly touched by the gesture, the woman appeared
overwhelmed with emotion and nearly broke down in tears of joy as onlookers
recorded the romantic scene.
To top it all off, the young man presented her with a
bouquet of flowers before the two warmly embraced and walked away together.
The video has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions
online.
While some netizens praised the young man's effort and
romantic creativity, others jokingly suggested that he had done his homework
and knew exactly how to impress her.
A section of social media users humorously claimed that he
was playing the long game, saying the grand gesture was all part of a strategy
to sweep her off her feet and "secure the bag."
Watch the video>>> below
BEN 10 causes a stir at JKIA after hiring dancers to welcome his Mzungu MUMAMA - ‘Sharp Boy’ anataka Kutoka block pic.twitter.com/NjGRdEtD4b— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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