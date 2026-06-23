BEN 10 causes a stir at JKIA after hiring dancers to welcome his Mzungu MUMAMA - ‘Sharp Boy’ anataka Kutoka block (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - A thoughtful young Kenyan man has set social media abuzz after organizing a special surprise welcome for his Mzungu partner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the viral video, the man is seen walking hand in hand with the woman moments after her arrival before surprising her with a group of dancers who had been waiting to receive her.

He then joined the dancers as they entertained her to a popular love song playing in the background, creating a heartwarming and memorable moment.

Clearly touched by the gesture, the woman appeared overwhelmed with emotion and nearly broke down in tears of joy as onlookers recorded the romantic scene.

To top it all off, the young man presented her with a bouquet of flowers before the two warmly embraced and walked away together.

The video has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

While some netizens praised the young man's effort and romantic creativity, others jokingly suggested that he had done his homework and knew exactly how to impress her.

A section of social media users humorously claimed that he was playing the long game, saying the grand gesture was all part of a strategy to sweep her off her feet and "secure the bag."

Watch the video>>> below

BEN 10 causes a stir at JKIA after hiring dancers to welcome his Mzungu MUMAMA - ‘Sharp Boy’ anataka Kutoka block pic.twitter.com/NjGRdEtD4b — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST