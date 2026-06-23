See how this heartbroken Kenyan LADY trashed her baby daddy on Father’s Day - Wanawake Wengine Hawana Huruma (SCREENSHOT)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - A lady took to social media to blast her baby daddy on Father’s Day, a day that is annually set aside to celebrate fathers around the world.

In a post shared on Facebook, she penned a harsh message directed at the father of her child, describing him as a deadbeat dad with children from multiple women.

She went on to urge her fellow baby mamas to come together and introduce their children to one another to avoid the possibility of them unknowingly intermarrying in the future.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST