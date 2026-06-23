Husband reacts after his wife unapologetically reveals the reason she chose to marry him (LOOK)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - A husband has laughed off online chatter after his wife unapologetically revealed the reason she chose to marry him.

While many shared stories of prayers for the right partner, she admitted she “didn’t even have a prayer.”

Instead, meeting her mother‑in‑law sealed the deal.

“I instantly knew I had to marry her son because this woman was gifting her daughters‑in‑law original designer bags,” she wrote.

One man on X quickly commented:

“I hope your husband sees this and knows you married into his family for material benefits.”

The woman then shared a screenshot of the post with her husband, joking:

“Babe they are dragging me on Twitter again.”

To which he simply responded: “Lol. Tell him I know already.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST