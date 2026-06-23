Media personality ADELLE ONYANGO opens up on life after divorce, dealing with loneliness and healing







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Media personality, Adelle Onyango, has shared how her divorce reshaped her life and how she dealt with loneliness and healing.

Taking to Instagram, the vocal feminist described the experience as a moment of “coming up for air” while adjusting to a new chapter in her life.

Adelle was working on her anthology piece HOME which later evolved into her debut film when her marriage crumbled.

She explained that the creative process unfolded alongside personal changes, making the rebuilding phase both difficult and transformative.

“It was after my divorce, I was coming up for air, feeling lonely and rebuilding,” she reflected.

She revealed that one of the most profound moments in her healing came unexpectedly through a birthday gift.

A close friend surprised her with a body tap therapy session, a practice she had never tried before.

Meeting the practitioner for the first time, Adelle admitted she was unsure what to expect.

Yet the session became deeply emotional, reconnecting her with her body and leaving her in tears.

“There is a way body tap therapy reconnects you with your body that’s magical,” she concluded.

Her openness follows earlier revelations in September 2025, when she spoke about the end of her marriage to Falgun Bhojak.

Adelle recalled joyful early years together but admitted that by their third year, “it was not just our apartment that didn’t feel like home, but also my marriage.”

Over time, she realized the wife her husband envisioned was not the woman she truly was.

She revealed that he wanted three things she could not give: a child, wearing a ring and taking his surname.

The Kenyan DAILY POST