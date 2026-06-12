SARAH KABU alerts DCI and exposes ex-husband, SIMON KABU, for running a spa in Thome where men do the unthinkable to LADIES







Friday, June 12, 2026 - City businesswoman, Sarah Kabu, has made serious allegations against her ex-husband, Simon Kabu, and urged officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to intervene.

According to sources, the controversial spa is located in Thome.

One of the ladies who worked at the spa came forward not long ago and alleged that comedian Terence Creative had abused her after visiting the establishment.

She reported the matter to the police but, instead of officers taking lawful action, she claims she was subjected to threats and intimidation.

Sarah has since appeared to confirm that her ex-husband runs the spa through a cryptic social media post and is now calling on DCI officers to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST