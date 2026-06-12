SARAH KABU alerts DCI and exposes ex-husband, SIMON KABU, for running a spa in Thome where men do the unthinkable to LADIES

Friday, June 12, 2026
- City businesswoman, Sarah Kabu, has made serious allegations against her
ex-husband, Simon Kabu, and urged officers from the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) to intervene.
According to sources, the controversial spa is located in
Thome.
One of the ladies who worked at the spa came forward not
long ago and alleged that comedian Terence Creative had abused her after
visiting the establishment.
She reported the matter to the police but, instead of
officers taking lawful action, she claims she was subjected to threats and
intimidation.
Sarah has since appeared to confirm that her ex-husband runs
the spa through a cryptic social media post and is now calling on DCI officers
to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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