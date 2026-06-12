Only Fans Kenyan Girl, WAMAITHA, flaunts her flashy Lexus - Being a bad girl pays (PHOTOs & VIDEOs)







Friday, June 12, 2026 - An OnlyFans Kenyan content creator identified as Wamaitha alias Kapshe 254 has left social media users talking after flaunting her customized Lexus.

Wamaitha, who earns a living entertaining foreign subscribers online, is known for openly promoting her OnlyFans account and frequently showcasing her lifestyle on social media.

She has often expressed pride in her hustle, saying it has enabled her to afford a luxurious lifestyle and high-end possessions at a young age.

See photos and videos of her flashy car

Kenyan Girl, WAMAITHA, flaunts her flashy Lexus pic.twitter.com/ipQkrffANW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST