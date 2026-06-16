Sad! Young KIKUYU man battling alcohol addiction shows how his hands shake while eating as he vows to quit drinking (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A video depicting the struggles of a young Kikuyu man battling alcohol addiction while trying to eat has gone viral, sparking concern over rising alcoholism among Kenyan youth.

In the clip, the young man is seen seated in a hotel attempting to eat, but he struggles to hold a spoon properly as his hands keep shaking.

He had to drink some alcohol, after which he briefly regains composure and is able to hold the spoon steadily.

The video also shows a concerned man offering to help him find a job, in an effort to get him back on his feet.

However, he expresses concern that any income the young man earns could be spent on alcohol, potentially worsening his situation.

The young man insists he is ready to quit drinking and pledges to turn his life around if given employment and support.

The clip has since ignited conversations online about the growing challenge of alcohol addiction among young people, particularly in parts of the Mt. Kenya region.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST