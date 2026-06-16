Sad! Young KIKUYU man battling alcohol addiction shows how his hands shake while eating as he vows to quit drinking (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A video depicting the struggles of a young Kikuyu man battling alcohol addiction while trying to eat has gone viral, sparking concern over rising alcoholism among Kenyan youth.
In the clip, the young man is seen seated in a hotel
attempting to eat, but he struggles to hold a spoon properly as his hands keep shaking.
He had to drink some alcohol, after which he briefly regains
composure and is able to hold the spoon steadily.
The video also shows a concerned man offering to help him
find a job, in an effort to get him back on his feet.
However, he expresses concern that any income the young man
earns could be spent on alcohol, potentially worsening his situation.
The young man insists he is ready to quit drinking and
pledges to turn his life around if given employment and support.
The clip has since ignited conversations online about the
growing challenge of alcohol addiction among young people, particularly in
parts of the Mt. Kenya region.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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