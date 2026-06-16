Comedian OGA OBINNA reveals why he can't commit fully to one LADY amid links to MISS P and NAOMI KURIA







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Media personality and comedian, Oga Obinna, has opened up about his struggles with relationships, explaining why he remains hesitant to fully commit to one woman despite being linked to influencers Miss P and Naomi Kuria in recent months.

Speaking during an interview, Obinna admitted that being a public figure complicates matters of the heart.

He revealed that one of his biggest challenges is determining whether someone is genuinely interested in him or simply attracted to the opportunities that come with his profile.

“The tricky part is this: finding a girl who’s genuine with me as Oga Obinna is hard. At this point,” he said.

Addressing speculation around Miss P and Naomi, Obinna said “Yeah, you see, even what most people don’t know about the situation about Miss P and Naomi is this Miss P may be genuine, Naomi may be genuine. I don’t know”

He added that rushing into commitment without clarity could leave him repeating past mistakes.

“So if I say, okay, cool Miss P or Naomi, let’s try and do this and none of them are genuine, I’m back to where I started,” he explained.

While he admits dating remains the only way to truly know someone, he confessed that he is not ready to commit fully.

“The only way to find out is if I date you. But now the space I am at the moment, I don’t think I’m gonna commit to one person fully,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST