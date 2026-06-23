RUTO’s security beefed up after security breach at PS FIKIRINI JACOBS thanksgiving event - No taking chances (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - President William Ruto’s security has been significantly scaled up following a security breach that occurred a month ago during the Thanksgiving service for Youth Affairs Principal Secretary, Fikirini Jacobs.

During the event, a man carrying a Bible bypassed multiple layers of security, accessed the dais and briefly approached President Ruto before being intercepted by security officers.

The dramatic incident raised national concern over presidential security, prompting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to launch investigations and review the presidential protection unit.

The changes led to a shake-up within the security detail, including the replacement of Presidential Escort Commander Noah Kirwa Maiyo with William Kiptoo Sawe.

A video taken in Kirinyaga on Monday, where the President was on official duty, shows a visibly tightened security formation around him, with officers maintaining a close protective perimeter.

Social media users have since noted the increased security presence, observing that there is now “no room for chances” around the Head of State.

Watch the video>>> below

RUTO’s security beefed up after security breach at PS FIKIRINI JACOBS thanksgiving event pic.twitter.com/OpWPa3Z0dj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST