Defiant Nairobi Senator EDWIN SIFUNA reveals next move after ODM ouster as Secretary General







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has vowed to challenge the Orange Democratic Movement’s decision to remove him as Secretary‑General.

Speaking during a Tuesday, June 23rd, morning press briefing convened by the Linda Mwananchi faction in Nairobi, Sifuna and his allies dismissed the ODM National Executive Committee’s (NEC) resolution as unconstitutional.

They pledged to contest the decision through legal channels.

In a statement read by Suba South MP, Caroli Omondi, the faction accused ODM leadership of repeating mistakes that had previously led to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal overturning Sifuna’s earlier ouster.

“Late last evening, we were made aware of the decision of the ODM NEC purporting for the second time to remove Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from office.”

“On the face of it, the decision is similar to the one made in February, which was unfair and unconstitutional,” Omondi said.

The group expressed confidence that the courts will once again rule in Sifuna’s favor.

“We are convinced to test the propriety of the purported ouster in court because we believe it should suffer the same fate as the February ouster,” Omondi added.

This comes after ODM’s NEC, chaired by National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, resolved to remove Sifuna following recommendations by the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee.

The move has deepened divisions within ODM, where Sifuna remains one of the strongest critics of the party’s cooperation with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

The faction also announced the postponement of its Linda Mwananchi rallies in Kisii and Keroka from June 26th to July 3, saying members will instead join Kenyans marking the anniversary of the Gen Z protests.

They warned security agencies against excessive force during the commemorations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST