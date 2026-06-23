Defiant Nairobi Senator EDWIN SIFUNA reveals next move after ODM ouster as Secretary General

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has vowed to challenge the Orange Democratic Movement’s decision to remove him as Secretary‑General.
Speaking during a Tuesday, June 23rd, morning
press briefing convened by the Linda Mwananchi faction in Nairobi, Sifuna and
his allies dismissed the ODM National Executive Committee’s (NEC) resolution as
unconstitutional.
They pledged to contest the decision through legal channels.
In a statement read by Suba South MP, Caroli Omondi, the
faction accused ODM leadership of repeating mistakes that had previously led to
the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal overturning Sifuna’s earlier ouster.
“Late last evening, we were made aware of the decision of
the ODM NEC purporting for the second time to remove Secretary General Edwin
Sifuna from office.”
“On the face of it, the decision is similar to the one made
in February, which was unfair and unconstitutional,” Omondi said.
The group expressed confidence that the courts will once
again rule in Sifuna’s favor.
“We are convinced to test the propriety of the purported
ouster in court because we believe it should suffer the same fate as the
February ouster,” Omondi added.
This comes after ODM’s NEC, chaired by National Chairperson
Gladys Wanga, resolved to remove Sifuna following recommendations by the
Internal Disputes Resolution Committee.
The move has deepened divisions within ODM, where Sifuna
remains one of the strongest critics of the party’s cooperation with President
William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.
The faction also announced the postponement of its Linda
Mwananchi rallies in Kisii and Keroka from June 26th to July 3,
saying members will instead join Kenyans marking the anniversary of the Gen Z
protests.
They warned security agencies against excessive force during
the commemorations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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