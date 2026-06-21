RUTO will win 2027 elections hands down if KALONZO is the Opposition candidate - JIMI WANJIGI warns Kenyans!







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Businessman and Safina Party leader, Jimi Wanjigi, has cautioned the United Opposition that endorsing Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as its presidential candidate in next year’s election would hand President William Ruto an easy victory.

Speaking during a radio interview on Sunday, June 21st, Wanjigi described Kalonzo as uninspiring and lacking initiative to drive any meaningful political cause.

He recalled working with him during Raila Odinga’s 2017 presidential campaign, saying:

“Kalonzo is my friend, but I will be honest with you. He has been in the game for a while.”

“I worked with him in 2017 when we were backing Raila, and, unfortunately, in my view, he is not the driver of anything.”

According to Wanjigi, Kalonzo has failed to build a political juggernaut or establish a constituency that could advance his agenda.

He argued that the Wiper leader did not learn from Raila, who mastered Kenya’s politics and the art of maneuvering it.

“Kalonzo supported Raila in three elections, and yet you don’t hear him have a voice in Raila’s home turf, in Raila’s constituency, or anywhere.”

“Kalonzo doesn’t have a constituency there, it tells you there must be some leadership vacuum in him,” Wanjigi said.

He further suggested that Kalonzo cannot be politically consequential without the support of others, making him a weak contender against Ruto.

Wanjigi maintained that having Kalonzo as the opposition’s flagbearer would be an easy run for the president.

“William Ruto will win hands down if Kalonzo is the candidate. He will outsmart them. They should unify on an agenda… Otherwise Ruto will win very early in the morning.”

“They are playing in Ruto’s arena, he knows the game. Raila was good at it. He never talked tribalism. He sold his track record.” Wanjigi warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST