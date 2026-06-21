First Lady MAMA RACHEL RUTO pens glowing Father’s Day tribute to President RUTO - “Thank you for your love, wisdom and steadfast presence.”







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has celebrated her husband, President William Ruto, with a heartfelt Father’s Day message, describing him as a devoted father, loving husband and source of inspiration for their family.

In her post on Sunday, June 21st, Mama Rachel praised the Head of State’s commitment to both family and nation.

“And to my dear husband, His Excellency President William Ruto, the father of our children and a father whose devotion to family remains a source of strength and inspiration to us all,” she wrote.

She added: “As the father of our nation, your commitment to serving the people of Kenya, carrying their hopes, and working towards a better future reflects the same values of care, responsibility, and sacrifice that define fatherhood. Thank you for your love, wisdom, and steadfast presence.”

Beyond her tribute to the President, the First Lady extended appreciation to fathers across Kenya, acknowledging their sacrifices and unseen efforts.

“To all fathers across our beloved nation, thank you for every lesson, every prayer whispered in silence, every hand held through difficult moments, and every sacrifice made out of love,” she stated.

She concluded with a blessing: “May all fathers be blessed with good health, grace and the joy of seeing the seeds they have planted flourish.”

President Ruto and Mama Rachel, married since 1991, are raising six children: June Ruto, Nick Ruto, Charlene Ruto, Stephanie Ruto, George Ruto and Nadia Cherono.

Father’s Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June to honor fatherhood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST