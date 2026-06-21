RUTO wants Kenya to emulate UK social media ban for children - “It Is Time We Have the Same Conversation”







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - President William Ruto urged parents and leaders to consider adopting measures similar to the United Kingdom, which recently banned social media access for children under 16.

Ruto argued that social media platforms are increasingly being used to radicalize and mislead young people, leaving parents with little control over what their children consume online.

“The UK and others have already started to limit access to some of the social media platforms that are radicalising our children and making them do things that society can never accept.”

“It is time that you, as parents and leaders, we need to have the same conversation about how we are going to go forward as a nation,” Ruto said.

The Head of State stressed that parents must take responsibility for their children rather than delegating it to others.

He called for a revival of traditional communal child‑raising practices, while emphasizing that ultimate accountability rests with parents.

His remarks come amid rising unrest in schools, where more than 50 institutions have been forced to close after students set ablaze dormitories and other facilities.

Ruto warned that unchecked indiscipline could escalate into broader chaos, likening it to the menace of criminal gangs.

He further criticized politicians for exploiting other people’s children to advance personal agendas, urging them to involve their own offspring instead.

As a result, Ruto ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to crack down firmly on goons and gangs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST