RUTO wants Kenya to emulate UK social media ban for children - “It Is Time We Have the Same Conversation”

Saturday, June 20,
2026 - President William Ruto urged parents and leaders to consider
adopting measures similar to the United Kingdom, which recently banned social
media access for children under 16.
Ruto argued that social media platforms are increasingly
being used to radicalize and mislead young people, leaving parents with little
control over what their children consume online.
“The UK and others have already started to limit access to
some of the social media platforms that are radicalising our children and
making them do things that society can never accept.”
“It is time that you, as parents and leaders, we need to
have the same conversation about how we are going to go forward as a nation,”
Ruto said.
The Head of State stressed that parents must take
responsibility for their children rather than delegating it to others.
He called for a revival of traditional communal child‑raising
practices, while emphasizing that ultimate accountability rests with parents.
His remarks come amid rising unrest in schools, where more
than 50 institutions have been forced to close after students set ablaze
dormitories and other facilities.
Ruto warned that unchecked indiscipline could escalate into
broader chaos, likening it to the menace of criminal gangs.
He further criticized politicians for exploiting other
people’s children to advance personal agendas, urging them to involve their own
offspring instead.
As a result, Ruto ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary
Kipchumba Murkomen to crack down firmly on goons and gangs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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