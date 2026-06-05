5 suspects arrested as police intercept bhang worth Ksh 12.1 million hidden in a truck (PHOTOs)

Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Police have intensified the crackdown on narcotics trafficking, leading to the arrest of five suspects in separate operations conducted in Mombasa, Kitengela, and Busia County.
In the largest seizure, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU)
in Mombasa intercepted a long-distance truck following a tip-off from
intelligence sources.
The lorry, registration number KDL 220P, was stopped
and searched, leading to the discovery of nine sacks of cannabis sativa weighing
approximately 450
kilograms.
Authorities estimated the street value of the consignment at
Sh12.15 million.
The truck driver, Emmanuel
Ndoro, and his alleged accomplice, Paul Ogolla, were
arrested at the scene and taken into custody as investigations continue.
In a separate operation in Kitengela, detectives raided Honey
Pot Bar and
recovered two bales of cannabis sativa, 16 rolls of bhang, and a zip-lock
bag containing cannabis.
The suspect, identified as Catherine
Nzuki, was arrested and detained pending further
investigations.
Meanwhile, in Busia
County, police officers acting on intelligence mounted an
ambush in the Butula
Mission area.
Their operation bore fruit when they intercepted motor
vehicle KBR 254P.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered two tightly packed sacks of cannabis
sativa.
The occupants, Ibrahim Oduor Otieno and Alma Nzimi Muiya, were
arrested and escorted to Busia Police Station
together with the recovered narcotics.
Police confirmed that all five suspects remain in custody
and are undergoing processing ahead of their court appearance.
The recovered cannabis and the impounded vehicles have been retained as exhibits.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments