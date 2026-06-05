5 suspects arrested as police intercept bhang worth Ksh 12.1 million hidden in a truck (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Police have intensified the crackdown on narcotics trafficking, leading to the arrest of five suspects in separate operations conducted in Mombasa, Kitengela, and Busia County.

In the largest seizure, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Mombasa intercepted a long-distance truck following a tip-off from intelligence sources.

The lorry, registration number KDL 220P, was stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of nine sacks of cannabis sativa weighing approximately 450 kilograms.

Authorities estimated the street value of the consignment at Sh12.15 million.

The truck driver, Emmanuel Ndoro, and his alleged accomplice, Paul Ogolla, were arrested at the scene and taken into custody as investigations continue.

In a separate operation in Kitengela, detectives raided Honey Pot Bar and recovered two bales of cannabis sativa, 16 rolls of bhang, and a zip-lock bag containing cannabis.

The suspect, identified as Catherine Nzuki, was arrested and detained pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, in Busia County, police officers acting on intelligence mounted an ambush in the Butula Mission area.

Their operation bore fruit when they intercepted motor vehicle KBR 254P.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered two tightly packed sacks of cannabis sativa.

The occupants, Ibrahim Oduor Otieno and Alma Nzimi Muiya, were arrested and escorted to Busia Police Station together with the recovered narcotics.

Police confirmed that all five suspects remain in custody and are undergoing processing ahead of their court appearance.

The recovered cannabis and the impounded vehicles have been retained as exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST