RUTO talks tough ahead of June 25th Gen Z demos anniversary as US Embassy issues security advisory - “That will not happen”







Friday, June 19, 2026 - President William Ruto has cautioned against any form of chaos, destruction of property or disruption of essential services ahead of next week’s anniversary of the June 25th anti‑Government protests.

Speaking on Friday during the National Productivity and Performance Conference at State House Nairobi, Ruto stressed that Kenya must remain committed to order, productivity and national development even as citizens exercise their democratic freedoms.

“We are a country that believes viciously in order, we are a civilised nation, we are an organised society, we believe in the rule of law,” he said.

The President emphasized that while the Government will protect the right to protest, such freedoms must not interfere with economic or social stability.

He warned that mobilising unrest or destroying property will not be tolerated.

“The one thing that is not going to happen is that people will be mobilised to destroy property or to cause chaos or mayhem. That will not happen,” Ruto stated.

He underscored the need to safeguard key sectors, including education, agriculture and business operations, arguing that disruptions would undermine national productivity.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security advisory to its citizens, warning of possible demonstrations across major urban centres, particularly the Central Business District.

The advisory noted that protests could lead to traffic disruptions, congestion and roadblocks around June 25th.

The remarks come amid heightened political tensions and public debate over the planned commemorations of the June 25th protests that have taken place in the past two years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST