Anauza KASUSU - Beautiful Kenyan LADY proudly reveals her hustle and says it’s giving her a comfortable life! “Naishi 2 bedroom Na Kupiga Sherehe Daily”! (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Friday, June 19, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has sparked an online buzz after openly speaking about her source of income and the lifestyle it has afforded her.
The lady recorded a video alongside a friend as they were
returning home after a night out, candidly discussing their hustle and daily
lives.
According to reports, she operates around the Container area
in Kawangware, a location known for its vibrant nightlife.
In the trending video, the lady says that despite facing
criticism and judgment, she is able to comfortably pay her bills and maintain a
lifestyle she is proud of.
She further claimed that her hustle has enabled her to live
in a two-bedroom house and party daily.
Check out her photos and the trending video below.
Anauza KASUSU - Beautiful Kenyan LADY proudly reveals her hustle and says it’s giving her a comfortable life! pic.twitter.com/Ff7lbeNHNb— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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