Anauza KASUSU - Beautiful Kenyan LADY proudly reveals her hustle and says it’s giving her a comfortable life! “Naishi 2 bedroom Na Kupiga Sherehe Daily”! (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has sparked an online buzz after openly speaking about her source of income and the lifestyle it has afforded her.

The lady recorded a video alongside a friend as they were returning home after a night out, candidly discussing their hustle and daily lives.

According to reports, she operates around the Container area in Kawangware, a location known for its vibrant nightlife.

In the trending video, the lady says that despite facing criticism and judgment, she is able to comfortably pay her bills and maintain a lifestyle she is proud of.

She further claimed that her hustle has enabled her to live in a two-bedroom house and party daily.

Check out her photos and the trending video below.

Anauza KASUSU - Beautiful Kenyan LADY proudly reveals her hustle and says it’s giving her a comfortable life! pic.twitter.com/Ff7lbeNHNb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST