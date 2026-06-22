





Monday, June 22, 2026 - Kenya and the United States have reached a groundbreaking agreement to impose visa restrictions on foreign nationals linked to illegal fishing operations worldwide.

The deal that was sealed during the 11th Our Ocean Conference (OOC11) held in Mombasa from June 16th to 18th aims to protect marine resources from exploitation.

According to the U.S. Department of State, this marks the first time Washington has used visa restrictions to specifically target individuals involved in Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

“The United States also highlighted the first-ever use of visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals who are responsible for, complicit in, facilitating, or benefiting from IUU fishing and IUU fishing-related activities,” the Department stated.

The agreement includes a Ksh 12.4 billion (USD96 million) maritime security package, with more than half directed at countering IUU fishing across major ocean basins.

Countries expected to be affected include China, Russia, Iran and Indonesia, all flagged for deploying illegal fleets.

Others under scrutiny include Panama, Libya, Comoros, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Ghana, Tanzania, Italy and Spain.

IUU fishing involves vessels operating without licences, exploiting protected zones, using banned gear and concealing catches.

The “unreported” aspect undermines regulators by misrepresenting species, volumes, and locations, while “unregulated” fishing often occurs in international waters beyond oversight.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, tens of billions of dollars are lost annually to IUU fishing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST