Cross-dresser busted! A man dressed as a woman spotted in a city entertainment joint - Huyu Ukiwa Mlevi Utapita Na Yeye (VIDEO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A video has surfaced showing the moment a man dressed in women’s clothing was confronted at a Nairobi entertainment joint popular with Gen Z revelers.

In the clip circulating on social media, a group of male patrons is seen recording the individual while questioning his identity.

The man, who was wearing a wig and make-up, is seen attempting to shield his face and grab the phone as he is being filmed.

“Huyu ni boy,” the men are heard saying as they continue recording.

The video>>> has sparked online buzz, with some users joking that many men could easily end up picking the cross-dressed individual while drunk after mistaking him for a woman.

Huyu Ukiwa Mlevi Utapita Na Yeye! A man dressed as a woman spotted in a city entertainment joint pic.twitter.com/cgmRUlHSTe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST