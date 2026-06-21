Ruthless Kenyan LADY caught on camera beating up her boyfriend like a burukenge for cheating - “Kwani Hutosheki?” (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - A video showing a Kenyan woman physically confronting her boyfriend over allegations of infidelity has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the visibly furious woman is seen repeatedly hitting the man as he attempts to shield himself and avoid retaliation.

Despite his efforts to calm the situation, she continued raining blows on him like a seasoned boxer.

At one point, the woman is heard questioning him about the alleged affair, asking what the other woman offers that she does not, while lamenting, “Kwani hutosheki?” (Are you never satisfied?).

The man, who appears overwhelmed by the situation, repeatedly pleads with her to let him go.

However, his appeals seem to have little effect as the confrontation intensifies.

The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens condemning the woman for resorting to physical violence.

Others pointed out what they described as double standards, noting that some online users mocked the man for not fighting back, while arguing that public reaction would likely have been much harsher had the roles been reversed.

The viral clip has once again highlighted the need to condemn all forms of domestic violence, regardless of the gender of the victim or perpetrator.

Watch the video>>> below

I'm trying to imagine my mother being shown a video of me being beaten by my woman for cheating, while she's asking me, "Kwani hautosheki?"



Then my mother pauses the video, removes her glasses, rewinds it, and watches it again just to confirm that the man receiving "ngundi" like… pic.twitter.com/3CKBsaZ6AD — 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇. 𝐎. 𝐍𝐄𝐊𝐎 (@ouma_neko) June 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST