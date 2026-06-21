A well-wisher comes to the rescue of the MZUNGU man robbed of Ksh 80 million by his estranged KIKUYU wife and rendered homeless - Offered accommodation







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - A well-wisher has stepped in to assist Joel Fitzpatrick, an Irish man who was robbed of Ksh 80 million by his estranged Kikuyu wife and left homeless.

According to a post shared by his friend on social media, a member of the Rotary Club in Malindi has offered Joel unlimited accommodation in case he is evicted from his own house following a demand letter from his wife’s lawyer instructing him to vacate the property, which is said to have been purchased using his own money, until the court determines the case.

“We continue to support our friend Joel. Grateful to the hundreds of people who have reached out to offer support in various ways,” the post read.

Joel’s friend noted that it is painful to witness someone who sold his house in Dublin and invested approximately Ksh 100 million in Malindi to secure a comfortable retirement, only to end up “homeless, penniless and relying on well-wishers.”

“It’s a tragedy. You wouldn’t wish your worst enemy to pay such a heavy and painful price for loving and trusting someone,” the post added.

Joel’s estranged wife filed for divorce 4 months after their wedding.

Before relocating to Kenya, Joel reportedly sent her Ksh 80 million to purchase a house and two cars, which were registered under her name before she later filed for divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST