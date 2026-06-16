Reverend’s daughter, JOY KANINI, brutally murdered and her body stashed in a sack - Boyfriend treated as key suspect (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Grief has gripped residents of Nyeri County following the brutal murder of Joy Kanini, a young woman described by friends and relatives as hardworking, ambitious and full of promise.

Joy, who was a daughter of a Reverend, was found dead under horrifying circumstances, with her body stashed in a sack.

Authorities have since launched investigations into the killing, with reports indicating that her boyfriend is being treated as a key suspect in the case.

According to a local activist who shared the sad news on social media, Joy was an alumna of Nyeri National Polytechnic and lived in the Classic area of Nyeri County.

She was working hard to build her future and was only beginning to make progress in her hustle before her life was cut short.

“She was too young to die. She was an alumni of Nyeri Polytechnic and a resident of Classic area, Nyeri County. She was just beginning to rise with her hustle, but premature death in the hands of someone she trusted landed her where we found her,” the activist wrote.

The activist further expressed heartbreak over the devastating impact of the tragedy on Joy's family, particularly her parents and siblings.

“Some pain parents go through is beyond any explanation. You have no words to comfort them. You just look at a broken family and tears run down freely. I have never met a broken brother like the one I have seen today,” the emotional post read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST