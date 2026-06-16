No Chemistry, Just Chasing a Visa - Netizens react as a young African man shows off his MZUNGU LOVER (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A young African man has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of himself spending time with his mzungu lover, who appears to be older than him.

In the video, the energetic man is seen enthusiastically dancing and singing along to an Afro-pop song while his partner sits on a bed and looks directly at the camera.

The woman appeared uninterested in the man's attempts to create a lively atmosphere as he recorded the video.

At one point, the man is seen trying to hype up his partner and encourage her to join in the fun, but his efforts appear unsuccessful as she continues sitting quietly.

Some social media users jokingly suggested that the relationship may be motivated by the prospect of securing a visa.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST