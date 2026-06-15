Reverend KATHY KIUNA reveals that her late husband, Bishop ALLAN KIUNA, married her when she was a single mother as she encourages women with a dark past - ‘I gave birth at 21’ (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - Reverend Kathy Kiuna, co-founder of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), has revealed that she was a single mother when she met her late husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Speaking during a women’s conference, the renowned preacher opened up about her past, saying she gave birth to her first child at the age of 21 while she was still unmarried.

“By the time my man found me, I already had a baby. I got my first child at 21 out of wedlock,” Kathy disclosed.

She explained that at the time, she had not yet given her life to Christ.

According to her testimony, she became a born-again Christian at the age of 22 and later met Bishop Allan Kiuna when she was 25.

Kathy said that when Allan Kiuna began expressing interest in her, she was honest about having a child.

Despite this, he remained committed to pursuing a relationship with her.

According to the preacher, their courtship progressed quickly, and they got married in less than a year after confirming they were both committed to building a future together.

Using her personal story as an example, Kathy encouraged single mothers and women who may feel burdened by mistakes in their past not to lose hope, stressing that their history does not determine their future.

Watch the video>>> below

Bishop Kyuna turning in his steel wool grave pic.twitter.com/N6OzBTJv6q — iQwatson (@iQwatson) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST