Drama as a boda boda rider overpowers armed police officers who tried to forcefully arrest him in Mwihoko, prompting them to speed off in a Toyota Probox (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - Residents of Nairobi’s Mwihoko estate witnessed a dramatic scene after a young man believed to be a boda boda rider overpowered armed police officers and a local chief during an attempted arrest.

According to reports, the officers, accompanied by the area chief, had gone to arrest the man while travelling in a Toyota Probox.

However, the situation quickly escalated after the man resisted the arrest, leading to a physical confrontation.

In a video circulating online, the man is seen wrestling with one of the officers and the chief, bringing them to the ground as members of the public cheer him on from the sidelines.

As tensions mounted and a crowd gathered, the officers and the chief retreated to their vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Some locals were seen throwing stones at the vehicle as it left, accusing the authorities of misusing their power.

The circumstances surrounding the attempted arrest remain unclear.

However, reports from the area suggest that some boda boda riders have recently complained of harassment by local authorities.

Watch the video>>> below

A boda boda rider overpowers armed police officers who tried to forcefully arrest him in Mwihoko pic.twitter.com/VG996KrVhX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST