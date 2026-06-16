Radio host ALEX MWAKIDEU warns couples against retreats and reveals how they destroy marriages







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Veteran Radio presenter, Alex Mwakideu, has stirred conversation with bold advice to married couples against attending couples’ retreats.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 16th, 2026, Mwakideu said such gatherings may do more harm than good, especially in a country where many marriages are already under strain.

“Ndoa zinasambaratika hii Kenya,” he declared.

He urged couples to focus on private outings instead of organized retreats.

“Do not go for a couple retreat. Ukitaka kumpeleka bibi yako out mpeleke lakini usiende couples retreat at all.”

“Nendeni peke yenyu mkaenjoy,” he advised.

Mwakideu further warned that group outings with married friends often fuel comparisons, gossip, insecurity and unnecessary pressure.

“In fact, when you get home after couples retreat in kesi juu ya kesi,” he added.

Drawing from his own experience, he revealed: “For the years I have been married sijawai kuenda kitu inaitwa couples retreat.”

He advised that privacy and personal time are more valuable for strengthening intimacy and communication than couples’ retreats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST