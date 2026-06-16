A Somali man captured on CCTV viciously attacking an armed police man at a petrol station amid public outcry over the influx of illegal Somali immigrants into the country (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A man of Somali descent was captured on CCTV attacking an armed police officer at a petrol station where he works as an attendant.

In the footage, the man is seen engaged in a heated argument with the officer, who was holding his firearm, as bystanders attempted to calm the situation.

Moments later, the man charged towards the officer and attacked him, leading to a physical confrontation.

During the scuffle, the officer lost grip of his rifle and fell to the ground as the suspect continued attacking him.

Other police officers who were at the scene quickly came to the aid of their colleague and managed to subdue the attacker before bundling him into a police vehicle.

Watch the footage>>> below

A Somali man captured on CCTV attacking an armed police man at a petrol station amid public outcry over the influx of illegal Somali immigrants into the country pic.twitter.com/iodNvn9i8a — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST