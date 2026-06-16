A Somali man captured on CCTV viciously attacking an armed police man at a petrol station amid public outcry over the influx of illegal Somali immigrants into the country (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A man of Somali descent was
captured on CCTV attacking an armed police officer at a petrol station where he
works as an attendant.
In the footage, the man is seen engaged in a heated argument
with the officer, who was holding his firearm, as bystanders attempted to calm
the situation.
Moments later, the man charged towards the officer and
attacked him, leading to a physical confrontation.
During the scuffle, the officer lost grip of his rifle and
fell to the ground as the suspect continued attacking him.
Other police officers who were at the scene quickly came to
the aid of their colleague and managed to subdue the attacker before bundling
him into a police vehicle.
Watch the footage>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A Somali man captured on CCTV attacking an armed police man at a petrol station amid public outcry over the influx of illegal Somali immigrants into the country pic.twitter.com/iodNvn9i8a— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026
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