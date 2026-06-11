Public Service PS JANE IMBUYA turns into a content creator - VIDEO leaves Kenyans wondering whether this Government is run by clowns

Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Public Service Principal Secretary, Jane Imbuya, has sparked debate online after a video of her engaging in social media-style content creation surfaced online.
In the clip, the PS is seen moving around her office while
introducing members of her staff in a manner that many online users likened to
content creators popular on social media platforms.
"Hello wadau, meet my staff members," Imbuya
is heard saying in the video as she introduces her staff one after another
while appearing excited and energetic.
The video has attracted mixed reactions, with some Kenyans
questioning whether such content is appropriate for a senior Government
official holding an influential public office.
Critics argued that public servants should focus on
delivering services to wananchi rather than creating social media content, with
some wondering whether Government officials are prioritizing their duties.
Watch the video>>> below
Hello hello wadau🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣huyu ni Ps wa nini juu hii Kenya ni kama tunachizi wote nie ma!! pic.twitter.com/WGnca0mVzF— Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) June 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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