Public Service PS JANE IMBUYA turns into a content creator - VIDEO leaves Kenyans wondering whether this Government is run by clowns







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Public Service Principal Secretary, Jane Imbuya, has sparked debate online after a video of her engaging in social media-style content creation surfaced online.

In the clip, the PS is seen moving around her office while introducing members of her staff in a manner that many online users likened to content creators popular on social media platforms.

"Hello wadau, meet my staff members," Imbuya is heard saying in the video as she introduces her staff one after another while appearing excited and energetic.

The video has attracted mixed reactions, with some Kenyans questioning whether such content is appropriate for a senior Government official holding an influential public office.

Critics argued that public servants should focus on delivering services to wananchi rather than creating social media content, with some wondering whether Government officials are prioritizing their duties.

Watch the video>>> below

Hello hello wadau🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣huyu ni Ps wa nini juu hii Kenya ni kama tunachizi wote nie ma!! pic.twitter.com/WGnca0mVzF — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) June 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST