A suspected child trafficker caught by members of the public in Utawala trying to steal a school kid (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A woman suspected by
members of the public to be involved in child trafficking was apprehended in
Nairobi’s Utawala Estate following allegations that she attempted to lure a
school-going child.
According to reports, the incident occurred in the Benedicta
area shortly after the child had alighted from a school bus.
Witnesses claimed that they noticed the woman trying to
approach and lure the child into a car that had been parked nearby, prompting
concerned members of the public to intervene.
A video circulating online shows the woman being confronted
by a crowd of angry residents, some of whom accused her of attempting to abduct
the child.
The situation became tense as members of the public demanded
answers from the suspect.
She was later handed over to the police for further
investigation.
The incident comes amid growing public concern over reports
of child theft and attempted abductions in different parts of the country, with
parents and guardians being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious
activity to law enforcement agencies.
Watch the video via this LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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