A suspected child trafficker caught by members of the public in Utawala trying to steal a school kid (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A woman suspected by members of the public to be involved in child trafficking was apprehended in Nairobi’s Utawala Estate following allegations that she attempted to lure a school-going child.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Benedicta area shortly after the child had alighted from a school bus.

Witnesses claimed that they noticed the woman trying to approach and lure the child into a car that had been parked nearby, prompting concerned members of the public to intervene.

A video circulating online shows the woman being confronted by a crowd of angry residents, some of whom accused her of attempting to abduct the child.

The situation became tense as members of the public demanded answers from the suspect.

She was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

The incident comes amid growing public concern over reports of child theft and attempted abductions in different parts of the country, with parents and guardians being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST