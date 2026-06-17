Popular KIKUYU blogger shortchanges MOSES KURIA after receiving KSh 20,000 to attack Kameme FM’s MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA - Spends the money on alcohol and taunts him (VIDEO)





Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A Kikuyu blogger with a large following on Facebook has sparked online buzz after receiving Ksh 20,000 from former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to launch an online attack against Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, only for him to shortchange Kuria.

Kuria, who has recently been critical of Wa Kirumba over her remarks about President Ruto, had instructed the blogger to malign the presenter following claims surrounding an incident in which a friend’s child drowned and died at her residence while swimming.

The blogger had agreed to the assignment at a total fee of Ksh 70,000, with Kuria sending Ksh 20,000 as the initial payment to kick-start the online campaign.

However, after receiving the money, the blogger spent it on alcohol instead of fulfilling the agreement.

He later called Moses Kuria while enjoying drinks and taunted him.

In the phone call, Kuria is heard demanding a refund, while the blogger mocked him.

The blogger made it clear that he will not proceed with efforts to malign Muthoni wa Kirumba despite having received the payment.

Popular KIKUYU blogger shortchanges MOSES KURIA after receiving KSh 20,000 to attack Kameme FM’s MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA - Spends the money on alcohol and taunts him pic.twitter.com/Bn2OYw8vzA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST