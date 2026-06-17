Popular KIKUYU blogger shortchanges MOSES KURIA after receiving KSh 20,000 to attack Kameme FM’s MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA - Spends the money on alcohol and taunts him (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 17,
2026 - A Kikuyu blogger with a large following on Facebook has sparked
online buzz after receiving Ksh
20,000 from former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to launch an
online attack against Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, only for him to
shortchange Kuria.
Kuria, who has recently been critical of Wa Kirumba over her
remarks about President Ruto, had instructed the blogger to malign the
presenter following claims surrounding an incident in which a friend’s child
drowned and died at her residence while swimming.
The blogger had agreed to the assignment at a total fee of Ksh
70,000, with Kuria sending Ksh 20,000 as the initial payment to kick-start
the online campaign.
However, after receiving the money, the blogger spent it on
alcohol instead of fulfilling the agreement.
He later called Moses Kuria while enjoying drinks and
taunted him.
In the phone call, Kuria is heard demanding a refund, while
the blogger mocked him.
The blogger made it clear that he will not proceed with efforts to malign Muthoni wa Kirumba despite having received the payment.
Popular KIKUYU blogger shortchanges MOSES KURIA after receiving KSh 20,000 to attack Kameme FM’s MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA - Spends the money on alcohol and taunts him pic.twitter.com/Bn2OYw8vzA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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