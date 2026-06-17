KAMOKO buried alongside his wife and 2 kids - He ‘wiped out’ his family during a domestic dispute (Emotional PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Emotional scenes were witnessed as Martin Kamoko was laid to rest alongside his wife and two children, weeks after the family lost their lives following a tragic domestic incident in Thika.

Mourners were overcome with grief as they gathered to pay their last respects to the four family members during the burial ceremony.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 5th at a rented house where Kamoko lived with his family.

According to reports, Kamoko sent his children to a nearby shop before locking the house and attacking his wife with acid.

When the children returned, he pulled them into the house and locked the door again before also attacking them with acid.

The children's cries for help attracted the attention of neighbours, who rushed to the scene and responded to the emergency.

The four victims were taken to Thika Level 5 Hospital for treatment, but sadly succumbed to their injuries.

The heartbreaking tragedy has left the local community in shock and mourning.

Below are photos from the burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST