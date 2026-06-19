See how this city Slay Queen turned up for a date dressed like - Is it okay to dress like this in public? ‘Hakua Amevaa Nini’ (VIDEO)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A Nairobi Slay Queen has left netizens talking after sharing a video of herself turning up for a date along Mirema Drive wearing a short dress that sparked mixed reactions online.

The lady had planned the outing with one of her female friends at Al-Fakher, a popular entertainment joint along Mirema Drive.

In the video, she is seen confidently walking into the venue dressed in a revealing outfit that quickly caught the attention of other patrons.

Despite attracting stares from those around her, she appeared unbothered and proceeded with her date as planned.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with users expressing differing opinions over her choice of attire.

While some defended her right to dress as she pleases, others criticized the outfit, arguing that it was too revealing for a public setting.

Watch the video>>> below

See how this city Slay Queen turned up for a date dressed like pic.twitter.com/AWNGp8RLE1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST