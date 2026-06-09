PHOTOs show the ongoing construction of Bomas International Convention Centre - Is RUTO overworking despite criticism?







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - New photos showing the ongoing construction of the Bomas International Convention Centre have sparked debate online, with supporters of President William Ruto praising the pace of development despite continued criticism from opponents.

The project, which is expected to transform the historic Bomas of Kenya into a modern international conference facility, is among the flagship infrastructure developments being undertaken by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The project is being executed by a workforce of over 3,000 personnel operating in continuous shifts, with a deliberate focus on inclusive job creation, engaging youth and women across skilled, semi-skilled and support roles.

Designed as one of the largest convention centres in East and Central Africa, it will accommodate up to 11,000 delegates across 35 meeting rooms, supported by a 5,000-seat main auditorium and a 3,500-seat secondary hall.

A Presidential Pavilion will host up to 30 Heads of State, while an integrated hospitality zone will feature multiple hotels, retail spaces and complementary facilities, including an animal orphanage.

See photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST