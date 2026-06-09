PHOTOs show the ongoing construction of Bomas International Convention Centre - Is RUTO overworking despite criticism?

Tuesday, June 9, 2026
- New photos showing the ongoing construction of the Bomas International
Convention Centre have sparked debate online, with supporters of President
William Ruto praising the pace of development despite continued criticism from
opponents.
The project, which is expected to transform the historic
Bomas of Kenya into a modern international conference facility, is among the
flagship infrastructure developments being undertaken by the Kenya Kwanza
administration.
The project is being executed by a workforce of over 3,000
personnel operating in continuous shifts, with a deliberate focus on inclusive
job creation, engaging youth and women across skilled, semi-skilled and support
roles.
Designed as one of the largest convention centres in East
and Central Africa, it will accommodate up to 11,000 delegates across 35
meeting rooms, supported by a 5,000-seat main auditorium and a 3,500-seat
secondary hall.
A Presidential Pavilion will host up to 30 Heads of State,
while an integrated hospitality zone will feature multiple hotels, retail
spaces and complementary facilities, including an animal orphanage.
See photos
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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