PHOTOs of KIKUYU man who killed his wife and son before taking his own life - They looked like a perfect couple on Social Media (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Friends and family members were left in shock following a tragic incident involving Kennedy Kamau Kabaiko, a 26-year-old boda boda rider from Kiambu County, who killed his wife and young son before taking his own life.

According to reports, the incident unfolded at the family's home, leaving the local community struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss.

Before his death, Kamau wrote a three-page letter in which he detailed personal struggles and family conflicts that he claimed had taken a significant toll on both him and his wife.

In the note, he cited toxic family dynamics and a strained relationship with his brother, whom he accused of harboring resentment towards him.

He claimed that despite efforts to repair the relationship, the situation failed to improve.

What has particularly stunned many is that, judging from their social media posts, Kamau and his wife appeared to be a happy couple.

Photos shared online showed the two enjoying moments together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST