Bado Tunapendana! Kenyan woman begs husband to reconsider divorce during court session (WATCH)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A video capturing a raw exchange between a Kenyan couple appearing virtually for divorce hearing has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the magistrate acknowledged the difficulty of such cases, noting that “handling divorce matters is not easy.”

He then asked the woman to state how much time she needed to file a response.

The wife, visibly emotional, asked for two months but requested to meet the husband before filing her response.

“I need like two months and request to meet my husband if possible,” she said, adding that she still hoped for reconciliation.

Her plea continued: “Bado tunapendana, tafadhali kama atakuskia.”

The magistrate, however, reminded her of his limited role, quipping, “Mimi ni muongeleshe yeye muendelee kupendana, mimi sio pastor.”

He advised her to raise the matter directly with her husband when the case resumed: “Kuja uongeleshe yeye ile siku tuatafanya kesi.”

However, her husband remained firm, explaining that he had already spent significant time trying to resolve their issues:

“Hilo halitawezekana kwasababu nilichukua mwaka moja na unusu kuongea na yeye kutatua shida amabayo halikutatulika.”

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST