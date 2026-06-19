PHOTOs of the beautiful KIKUYU woman killed by her husband in Mwihoko over suspected infidelity







Friday, June 19, 2026 - Githurai detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run following the fatal stabbing of his wife, 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui, in a tragic incident that occurred on June 14th, 2026, in Mwihoko, Kiambu County.

According to a report filed at Mwihoko Police Station, a domestic altercation broke out at Wambui’s shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township, where she was working at the time.

During the confrontation, the husband stabbed her on the right side of the chest with a spearhead, inflicting severe injuries before fleeing the scene.

Police officers who responded to the incident found the victim lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

She was however pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body was later transferred to the Kenyatta University Funeral Home pending a postmortem examination.

Investigators recovered a bloodstained spearhead believed to have been used in the attack, which has since been secured as an exhibit.

According to eyewitnesses, Wambui’s husband had confronted her over suspected infidelity before the fatal incident happened.

Below are photos of the deceased woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST