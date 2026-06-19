Child Custody Case! 16-year-old boy makes SHOCKING CONFESSIONS about his KIKUYU father! ‘He took me to a forest and forced me to drink raw animal blood’







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A 16-year-old boy has made a series of disturbing allegations against his father during an interview conducted by judicial officers as part of a child custody dispute currently before the High Court.

During the interview, the boy described his father as a violent individual and expressed a strong reluctance to have any further contact with him.

The teenager told judicial officers that he last saw his father in 2021 and stated that he does not wish to meet him again.

He alleged that his father subjected family members to physical and emotional abuse, including incidents in which he threatened their mother with a knife.

Among the claims made during the interview were allegations that the father attempted to introduce him to a cult-like group and took him to a forest where he was forced to participate in unusual rituals.

The boy also recounted several experiences that he said left him traumatized and fearful.

Read the shocking confessions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST