KIKUYU LADY defrauds MZUNGU husband of Ksh 80 million, ends marriage 4 months after wedding and files for divorce - Ogopa Wanawake Wa Murima (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A divorce case is currently ongoing at the Malindi Law Court involving a woman identified as Martha Wanjiru and her estranged mzungu husband, Joel Fitzpatrick.

According to court documents and information presented, Martha’s former friend introduced her to the wealthy foreigner before they later fell out over a chama-related dispute.

Martha is said to have fallen in love with Joel, who subsequently relocated to Kenya in May last year.

The two got married in July, but their union lasted only four months before Martha filed for divorce.

Joel told the court that he had transferred Ksh 80 million to Martha’s account, believing that it would be used for investment purposes after he moved from Dublin to Kenya.

She purchased a house worth Ksh 24.7 million, registering it under her name, as well as two vehicles, a Subaru and a Toyota double cab, also registered in her name.

Despite the ongoing case, Martha is still serving as a church elder at a PCEA church and preaching on Sundays.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband claims he is now financially strained and surviving on well-wishers as the divorce proceedings continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST