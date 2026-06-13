Pastor EZEKIEL’s throwback prayer for WEMA SEPETU to have a child resurfaces as the Tanzanian actress gives birth - She had given up on becoming a mother (VIDEO)

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A past video showing Pastor Ezekiel Odero offering prayers for Wema Sepetu to have a child has resurfaced online after the Tanzanian actress welcomed her first child on June 13th.
In a 2025 interview, Wema revealed that she had given up on
motherhood, believing age had caught up with her.
She explained that she had surrendered her desire to God’s
will, accepting that perhaps it was not His plan for her to have a child.
However, Pastor Ezekiel, after stumbling upon that
interview, took to his channel to intercede on her behalf.
“I have seen someone popular saying she has given up on
having a child… Whether she is faithful or not, today as I pray my King, may
you answer that lady,” Ezekiel declared.
Wema, visibly moved, stitched his video with hers,
whispering “Amen” after each prophetic word.
The preacher added “Whether she is good or bad, this time
she is saying that she has accepted your will, give her a big surprise in her
life.”
“So that people may know that you are God.”
He referenced biblical figures who endured years of
childlessness before being blessed, urging divine intervention not only for
Wema but for all who joined in faith.
“Let that lady be blessed with a child. And not just her,
but everyone who agrees with me in this prayer. That which is impossible, be
possible,” he prayed.
The resurfaced clip now feels prophetic, with Wema’s joyous
announcement marking a powerful testimony of answered prayer.
Watch the video>>> below
@udaku.254kenya Pastor Ezakiel prophecy to Wemasepetu!Atapata Mtoto #wasafi #udaku254 #wemasepetu #diamondplatnumz ♬ original sound - Udaku 254
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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